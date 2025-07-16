U.S. Deportation Flight to Eswatini Sparks Controversy
The U.S. Homeland Security Department has conducted a deportation flight to Eswatini, following a Supreme Court decision allowing the U.S. to deport migrants to third countries. This move, involving deportees with serious criminal records, has raised legal and human rights concerns regarding the U.S. administration's immigration policies.
The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced on Tuesday the arrival of a deportation flight carrying immigrants from multiple countries in Eswatini. This action comes after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared limits on deporting migrants to nations other than their own.
Following the late June ruling, President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its mass deportation efforts. A recent flight to Eswatini carried individuals whose countries of origin refused their return, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Tricia McLaughlin.
Human rights advocates have criticized the administration's swift deportation policies, highlighting concerns over due process and potential harm to deportees, as detailed in a recent memo from ICE's acting director Todd Lyons.
