Left Menu

U.S. Deportation Flight to Eswatini Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Homeland Security Department has conducted a deportation flight to Eswatini, following a Supreme Court decision allowing the U.S. to deport migrants to third countries. This move, involving deportees with serious criminal records, has raised legal and human rights concerns regarding the U.S. administration's immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 08:29 IST
U.S. Deportation Flight to Eswatini Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced on Tuesday the arrival of a deportation flight carrying immigrants from multiple countries in Eswatini. This action comes after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared limits on deporting migrants to nations other than their own.

Following the late June ruling, President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its mass deportation efforts. A recent flight to Eswatini carried individuals whose countries of origin refused their return, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Tricia McLaughlin.

Human rights advocates have criticized the administration's swift deportation policies, highlighting concerns over due process and potential harm to deportees, as detailed in a recent memo from ICE's acting director Todd Lyons.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025