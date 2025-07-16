High Court Orders SIT Probe in Decade-Old Fake Gun License Case
The High Court has dismissed requests to quash additional FIRs related to a fake gun license case, ordering a special investigation team (SIT) probe into cases from Rajouri district. The government may transfer investigations to agencies like the CBI. FIRs stem from allegations of fake gun licenses issued a decade ago.
The High Court has dismissed pleas to quash additional First Information Reports (FIRs) linked to a decade-old fake gun license case in Rajouri district, ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
The court decision leaves room for government intervention, allowing transferral of cases to investigative bodies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The involvement of various officials in the issuance of fraudulent gun licenses has led to multiple FIRs across several police stations, enforcing the necessity of a thorough investigation.
