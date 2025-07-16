High Court Orders SIT Probe in Decade-Old Fake Gun License Case

The High Court has dismissed pleas to quash additional First Information Reports (FIRs) linked to a decade-old fake gun license case in Rajouri district, ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The court decision leaves room for government intervention, allowing transferral of cases to investigative bodies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The involvement of various officials in the issuance of fraudulent gun licenses has led to multiple FIRs across several police stations, enforcing the necessity of a thorough investigation.