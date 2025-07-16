Colonel's Clash: CBI Takes Over Probe into Punjab Parking Dispute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed over the investigation of an alleged assault case involving Punjab Police personnel and Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The incident reportedly occurred over a parking dispute at a roadside dhaba in Patiala back in March.

The court issued this order following a fresh plea from the colonel's counsel, expressing dissatisfaction with the previous investigation conducted by Chandigarh police. The court, chaired by Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, responded two days after reprimanding Chandigarh police for delays in the case.

Colonel Bath's petition stated that despite months of inquiry, no arrests had been made, alleging obstruction of justice. The colonel, along with his son, had accused Punjab Police members of assault, pointing to evidence caught on CCTV, and advocated for independent CBI oversight for a fair investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)