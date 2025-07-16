Monsoon Session's Legislative Agenda: A Stormy Parliament Ahead

The Indian government plans to introduce eight new draft legislations during the Monsoon session of Parliament, starting Monday. Among these is a bill focusing on the preservation of geoheritage sites and geo-relics, alongside legislation on sports governance and mineral regulation.

The session, running from July 21 to August 21, is expected to experience confrontations between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc. Key points of contention include the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and US President Trump's claim of mediating between India and Pakistan.

Additional legislative activities include the introduction of amendments related to taxation and management, with the Income Tax Bill, 2025 set for presentation. The government will also seek an extension of President's Rule in Manipur, with forthcoming bills pending legislative approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)