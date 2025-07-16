Left Menu

Fierce Gunfight Claims Lives in Jharkhand: Maoist and CRPF Jawan Dead

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a gunfight resulted in the deaths of a Maoist, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian. The battle occurred in the Birhordera forest following specific intel. Jharkhand DGP reported extensive progress in combatting Naxalism, while Assam's Chief Minister saluted the jawan's sacrifice.

A gunfight erupted in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, leading to the deaths of a Maoist with a bounty and a CRPF jawan, as well as a civilian caught in the crossfire, authorities reported. The encounter unfolded in the Birhordera forest early Wednesday, culminating in a tragic loss of lives.

Acting on precise intelligence, the CRPF and district police launched an operation against Maoists, resulting in the death of Kunwar Manjhi, a dreaded insurgent. An AK-47 rifle was seized at the site, and operations continue in the region to thwart Naxal activities significantly.

The fallen CRPF jawan, Parneswar Koch, hailing from Assam, will be honored in Ranchi before being sent home. Assam's Chief Minister expressed condolences, hailing Koch as a hero. This incident underscores the persistent challenge of Naxalism in the area, though authorities claim substantial successes recently.

