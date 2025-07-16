Left Menu

Tragedy at Bhelkha: Farmer's Life Cut Short by Brutal Attack

A farmer from Bhelkha village was attacked while sleeping at his farm, leading to his death from severe injuries. The police are investigating the incident as a murder after the farmer was found by his family in critical condition. A post-mortem has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:10 IST
Tragedy at Bhelkha: Farmer's Life Cut Short by Brutal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's life was tragically cut short following a brutal assault while he slept at his farm in Bhelkha village.

The victim, identified as Premchand, was attacked on Tuesday night with sticks and sharp weapons by unidentified assailants. The severe injuries proved fatal.

A murder case has been filed as police continue their investigation, and a post-mortem is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025