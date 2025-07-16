Tragedy at Bhelkha: Farmer's Life Cut Short by Brutal Attack
A farmer from Bhelkha village was attacked while sleeping at his farm, leading to his death from severe injuries. The police are investigating the incident as a murder after the farmer was found by his family in critical condition. A post-mortem has been ordered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:10 IST
A farmer's life was tragically cut short following a brutal assault while he slept at his farm in Bhelkha village.
The victim, identified as Premchand, was attacked on Tuesday night with sticks and sharp weapons by unidentified assailants. The severe injuries proved fatal.
A murder case has been filed as police continue their investigation, and a post-mortem is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
