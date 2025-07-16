Left Menu

Crackdown on Wildlife Poaching in Assam

In Assam's Chirang district, four individuals were apprehended in connection with wildlife poaching. Authorities seized animal body parts, hunting tools, and weapons. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the coordinated effort of local police and Manas National Park officials in combatting the illegal wildlife trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:31 IST
Crackdown on Wildlife Poaching in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Assam's Chirang district law enforcement officials have apprehended four suspects involved in illegal wildlife poaching, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The raid led to the seizure of numerous animal body parts, including those of wild boar and tiger, as well as hunting tools and weapons. This operation was carried out by officers from Bijni Police Station in collaboration with Manas National Park authorities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating animal poaching and the illegal wildlife trade, underscoring a concerted effort by law enforcement to safeguard wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025