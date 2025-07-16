Crackdown on Wildlife Poaching in Assam

In a significant operation, Assam's Chirang district law enforcement officials have apprehended four suspects involved in illegal wildlife poaching, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The raid led to the seizure of numerous animal body parts, including those of wild boar and tiger, as well as hunting tools and weapons. This operation was carried out by officers from Bijni Police Station in collaboration with Manas National Park authorities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating animal poaching and the illegal wildlife trade, underscoring a concerted effort by law enforcement to safeguard wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)