Lateral Entry in Bureaucracy: Government's Stance on Reservation
Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that lateral entry in bureaucracy has not been scrapped and the government remains open to reservation considerations. Despite opposition criticism about reservation rights, Singh lauds Prime Minister Modi for institutionalizing lateral entry. Prior provisions for such recruitment were put on hold following a political dispute.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has clarified that the government's approach to lateral entry in bureaucracy remains intact, indicating openness to reservations despite previous feasibility concerns.
In an interview, Singh attributed the institutionalization of lateral recruitment primarily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Lateral entry, a mechanism for hiring specialists, particularly from the private sector, was previously implemented without a standard framework.
The initiative faced political backlash last year when the UPSC revoked its recruitment advertisement, fueling debates on reservation rights. Nevertheless, Singh emphasized the enduring nature of the recruitment process, citing historical precedents and the need for expertise in government roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIT to Probe School Recruitment Irregularities in Maharashtra
SAPS Launches First-Ever e-Recruitment Drive to Enlist 5,500 New Police Trainees
Fake Candidates Scandal Rocks Nashik Currency Note Press Recruitment
Strike on Ukraine: Russia's Effort to Disrupt Recruitment
SAPS e-Recruitment Platform Receives Over 185,000 Job Applications in Days