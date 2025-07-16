Lateral Entry in Bureaucracy: Government's Stance on Reservation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has clarified that the government's approach to lateral entry in bureaucracy remains intact, indicating openness to reservations despite previous feasibility concerns.

In an interview, Singh attributed the institutionalization of lateral recruitment primarily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Lateral entry, a mechanism for hiring specialists, particularly from the private sector, was previously implemented without a standard framework.

The initiative faced political backlash last year when the UPSC revoked its recruitment advertisement, fueling debates on reservation rights. Nevertheless, Singh emphasized the enduring nature of the recruitment process, citing historical precedents and the need for expertise in government roles.

