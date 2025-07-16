Mysterious Disappearances: The Dharmasthala Enigma Resurfaces

The quest for justice for Ananya Bhat, a medical student who disappeared in 2003, has taken a new turn. Her mother, Sujata Bhat, submitted a complaint to the Dakshina Kannada Police, urging a new investigation into her daughter's case among other suspected secret burials.

Fresh allegations from an individual about numerous bodies being clandestinely buried in Dharmasthala have garnered public attention. The individual provided testimony and is cooperating with authorities to identify the burial sites, igniting calls for a thorough probe.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson is advocating for a Special Investigation Team to examine the disappearances and alleged crimes in Dharmasthala, a significant pilgrimage destination. The police have yet to announce any new investigation plans.