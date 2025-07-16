Mumbai Extortion Case Exposes Dark Side of High Life

The prime accused in a shocking chartered accountant suicide case allegedly splurged Rs 3 crore on online betting, call girls, and a lavish lifestyle, Mumbai Police officials revealed on Wednesday.

CA Raj Leela More, who resided in Vakola, reportedly committed suicide by ingesting poison on July 12, accusing Rahul Parwani and his girlfriend Saba Qureshi of extorting money through blackmail over the past 18 months.

Parwani confessed to spending the extorted funds extravagantly. Meanwhile, police have not yet recovered any intimate videos reportedly used for blackmail, and efforts are underway to retrieve deleted data from the accused's mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)