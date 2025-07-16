Mumbai Extortion Case Exposes Dark Side of High Life
The prime accused extorted Rs 3 crore from CA Raj Leela More, spending it on luxurious living. More, reportedly blackmailed with intimate videos, allegedly committed suicide. Police investigate the accused’s claims as no videos have been found yet.
- Country:
- India
The prime accused in a shocking chartered accountant suicide case allegedly splurged Rs 3 crore on online betting, call girls, and a lavish lifestyle, Mumbai Police officials revealed on Wednesday.
CA Raj Leela More, who resided in Vakola, reportedly committed suicide by ingesting poison on July 12, accusing Rahul Parwani and his girlfriend Saba Qureshi of extorting money through blackmail over the past 18 months.
Parwani confessed to spending the extorted funds extravagantly. Meanwhile, police have not yet recovered any intimate videos reportedly used for blackmail, and efforts are underway to retrieve deleted data from the accused's mobile phones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought in Disturbing Family Crime Case
India's Firm Stance: No Tolerance for Terrorism or Nuclear Blackmail
Yogi's Blitz on Crime: Operation Conviction Revolutionizes Justice in Uttar Pradesh
Cybercrime Ruse Unravels: Two Youths Arrested for Scamming Retiree
Youth commits suicide in Thane; woman booked for abetment based on phone chats