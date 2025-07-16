Left Menu

Mumbai Extortion Case Exposes Dark Side of High Life

The prime accused extorted Rs 3 crore from CA Raj Leela More, spending it on luxurious living. More, reportedly blackmailed with intimate videos, allegedly committed suicide. Police investigate the accused’s claims as no videos have been found yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prime accused in a shocking chartered accountant suicide case allegedly splurged Rs 3 crore on online betting, call girls, and a lavish lifestyle, Mumbai Police officials revealed on Wednesday.

CA Raj Leela More, who resided in Vakola, reportedly committed suicide by ingesting poison on July 12, accusing Rahul Parwani and his girlfriend Saba Qureshi of extorting money through blackmail over the past 18 months.

Parwani confessed to spending the extorted funds extravagantly. Meanwhile, police have not yet recovered any intimate videos reportedly used for blackmail, and efforts are underway to retrieve deleted data from the accused's mobile phones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

