Violence at Bangladesh's Youth Rally: A Fight for Fundamental Rights
A youth-led rally by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party in Gopalganj descended into violence, resulting in four deaths. Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus condemned the attack on NCP members and blamed political adversaries for the unrest. Tensions rise in Bangladesh as authorities impose curfews.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, a rally organized by the youth-led National Citizen Party turned violent in the southern town of Gopalganj, claiming four lives, as reported by local media. The incident marks a continuing strain in the political landscape following student-led protests that pressured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to leave for India last August.
Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has since taken an interim leadership role, expressed dismay at the violence. He criticized the Awami League and its affiliated student group for the unrest during what began as a peaceful rally, aimed at marking the one-year anniversary of the NCP's movement.
The Awami League, countering on Facebook, reported a member's death due to army gunfire as a curfew was imposed. Despite conflicting reports, the clash signifies heightened tensions and rights issues in the country's ongoing struggle for political reform.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia Protests Azerbaijan's Arrest of Journalists
INLD Protests Power Tariff Hike in Haryana
Bangladesh’s deposed premier Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison in a contempt of court case, local media reports.
"Real justice will happen when BJP comes to power in Bengal": Suvendu Adhikari protests against Kolkata gangrape case
Bangladesh tribunal sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina to 6 months in prison in contempt of court case