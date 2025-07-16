Major Arms Seizure Highlights Ongoing Yemen Conflict

Yemen's National Resistance Force announced Wednesday the seizure of 750 tonnes of Iranian-supplied missiles and weaponry, intended for the country's Houthi rebels. This marks the first major interdiction by the group, which is aligned with Tariq Saleh, nephew of Yemen's former leader Ali Abdullah Saleh.

For years, the U.S. Navy and other Western naval forces have intercepted Iranian arms destined for the Houthis, who have controlled Yemen's capital since 2014. These forces have attacked ships in the Red Sea over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The seizure showcases Iran's influence in the region, as Iranian-made missiles and weapon systems have frequently been found on the battlefield despite Tehran's denial. This conflict has drastically impacted Yemen, leading to severe humanitarian crises and tens of thousands of casualties.

