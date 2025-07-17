Indian Sports Governance Overhaul: National Sports Bill Set for Parliamentary Review

The National Sports Governance Bill, a significant piece of legislation designed to revamp India's sports administration, is set to be presented in Parliament during this monsoon session. According to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the bill has been shaped with insights from various stakeholders including international bodies like the IOC and FIFA.

During the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave', Minister Mandaviya emphasized the importance of passing the bill, highlighting consultations with sports federations, athletes, and the public. He also engaged with sports lawyers and international organizations to ensure a comprehensive approach to the governance reforms proposed in the bill.

The bill outlines the formation of a regulatory board authorized to grant recognition and decide funding for National Sports Federations (NSFs), ensuring adherence to governance and ethical standards. This move, however, faces opposition from the Indian Olympic Association, which fears it may diminish its authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)