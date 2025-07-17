Left Menu

Indian Sports Governance Overhaul: National Sports Bill Set for Parliamentary Review

The National Sports Governance Bill, drafted with inputs from national and international sports bodies, aims to enhance accountability among sports administrators. Proposed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the bill will be presented in Parliament's monsoon session. It seeks to establish regulatory and ethics boards, despite concerns raised by the Indian Olympic Association.

The National Sports Governance Bill, a significant piece of legislation designed to revamp India's sports administration, is set to be presented in Parliament during this monsoon session. According to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the bill has been shaped with insights from various stakeholders including international bodies like the IOC and FIFA.

During the 'Khelo Bharat Conclave', Minister Mandaviya emphasized the importance of passing the bill, highlighting consultations with sports federations, athletes, and the public. He also engaged with sports lawyers and international organizations to ensure a comprehensive approach to the governance reforms proposed in the bill.

The bill outlines the formation of a regulatory board authorized to grant recognition and decide funding for National Sports Federations (NSFs), ensuring adherence to governance and ethical standards. This move, however, faces opposition from the Indian Olympic Association, which fears it may diminish its authority.

