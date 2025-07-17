Russia and Ukraine Initiate Exchange of War Dead

Russia and Ukraine have commenced the exchange of their deceased soldiers, as confirmed by a Kremlin aide on Thursday. This development stems from an agreement reached during the second round of peace talks held in Istanbul last June.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's peace delegation, announced via Telegram that Russia had returned the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers while receiving the remains of 19 Russian soldiers in reciprocation. According to a source cited by the RIA state news agency, Russia intends to continue this effort by returning up to 3,000 Ukrainian bodies, marking Thursday's exchange as the process's inception.

The exchange is part of an ongoing series of swaps that have resumed after more than three years, following renewed peace discussions in May. It highlights the broader attempt to manage the humanitarian aspects amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.