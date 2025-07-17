Karnataka Health Minister Vows Truth Seeking in Dharmasthala Burial Case

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed claims of government protection for suspects in the Dharmasthala burial case, stressing that the focus is on uncovering the truth. The case involves witness accounts of unnatural events and severe crimes, necessitating a thorough investigation.

Responding to allegations of shielding the accused, Minister Rao assured that any concrete evidence would lead to strict legal action. In Dakshina Kannada, police have been instructed to pursue the truth vigorously. He described the witness's revelations as shocking and insisted on a proper inquiry.

Meanwhile, a legal team, led by retired Justice V Gopala Gowda, urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to form a Special Investigation Team. They expressed concerns over police investigation lapses and stressed the importance of exhuming bodies and collecting forensic evidence to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)