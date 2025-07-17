Left Menu

Justice Served: Kerala Man Handed Life Sentence for Heinous Crimes Against Daughter

A Kerala court sentenced a man to three life terms for sexually abusing his minor daughter over three years. The Idukki Fast Track Special Court imposed a fine and mandated compensation to the child. The abuse came to light in 2020 when the child reported her father's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:03 IST
In a landmark judgment, a Kerala court on Thursday sentenced a man to three consecutive life terms for the repeated sexual assault of his minor daughter over a three-year period. The ruling came from the Idukki Fast Track Special Court, underscoring the severity of offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, who began abusing his daughter when she was just five years old, was fined Rs three lakh. This amount, if recovered, is intended to be provided to the victim. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six years' imprisonment. Furthermore, the court has instructed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure appropriate compensation is granted to the child.

The horrifying abuse was uncovered in 2020 after the daughter, then eight, expressed concerns linking her persistent stomach pain to her father's actions. Detailed counseling revealed the extent of the abuse, leading to the father's conviction. The Special Public Prosecutor emphasized the pursuit of maximum punishment, which the court duly honored.

