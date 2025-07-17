Desperate Diplomacy: Saving Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemeni Execution

With diplomatic channels in overdrive, India is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to stall the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murder in Yemen. On Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry confirmed its negotiations with Yemeni officials and unnamed friendly countries to find a mutually agreeable solution.

The execution, initially set for July 16, was delayed through the intervention of Indian diplomats, providing more time for Priya's family to negotiate with the victim's relatives. Priya, who hails from Kerala, was handed a death sentence by a Yemeni court, upheld by the Supreme Judicial Council as recent as November 2023. She remains incarcerated in Sana'a.

Despite the absence of a diplomatic presence in Yemen, Indian officials based in Saudi Arabia are spearheading the initiative, enlisting local religious figures and exploring options like paying 'blood money' to secure Priya's release. The Indian Supreme Court has been prompt in directing the government to exhaust all possible measures to save its citizen.