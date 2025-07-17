Left Menu

Desperate Diplomacy: Saving Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemeni Execution

Indian authorities are striving to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted for murder in Yemen. Despite postponed execution, efforts are ongoing for a resolution with the victim's family. Legal and diplomatic avenues are being explored, including potential involvement of friendly nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:47 IST
Desperate Diplomacy: Saving Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya from Yemeni Execution
  • Country:
  • India

With diplomatic channels in overdrive, India is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to stall the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murder in Yemen. On Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry confirmed its negotiations with Yemeni officials and unnamed friendly countries to find a mutually agreeable solution.

The execution, initially set for July 16, was delayed through the intervention of Indian diplomats, providing more time for Priya's family to negotiate with the victim's relatives. Priya, who hails from Kerala, was handed a death sentence by a Yemeni court, upheld by the Supreme Judicial Council as recent as November 2023. She remains incarcerated in Sana'a.

Despite the absence of a diplomatic presence in Yemen, Indian officials based in Saudi Arabia are spearheading the initiative, enlisting local religious figures and exploring options like paying 'blood money' to secure Priya's release. The Indian Supreme Court has been prompt in directing the government to exhaust all possible measures to save its citizen.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025