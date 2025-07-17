Justice Served: MACT Awards Compensation for Tragic Road Accident

In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of over Rs 16.70 lakh to the bereaved family of Sita Ram, a 35-year-old man tragically killed in a road accident by a Haryana Roadways bus in 2016.

Presiding officer Ajay Kumar Jain reviewed the case where a sudden application of brakes by the bus driver caused Ram to fall and be run over, an incident corroborated by an eyewitness.

The tribunal cited rash and negligent driving as the cause, holding Oriental Insurance Co Ltd responsible for disbursing the compensation, which will be shared between Ram's wife, children, and mother, according to the order dated July 9.

