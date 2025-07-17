Justice Served: MACT Awards Compensation for Tragic Road Accident
The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded over Rs 16.70 lakh to Sita Ram's family, following his death by a Haryana Roadways bus accident in 2016. The tribunal deemed the driver's rash and negligent driving responsible. The compensation will be distributed among the deceased's wife, children, and mother.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of over Rs 16.70 lakh to the bereaved family of Sita Ram, a 35-year-old man tragically killed in a road accident by a Haryana Roadways bus in 2016.
Presiding officer Ajay Kumar Jain reviewed the case where a sudden application of brakes by the bus driver caused Ram to fall and be run over, an incident corroborated by an eyewitness.
The tribunal cited rash and negligent driving as the cause, holding Oriental Insurance Co Ltd responsible for disbursing the compensation, which will be shared between Ram's wife, children, and mother, according to the order dated July 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- MACT
- compensation
- Sita Ram
- Haryana Roadways
- bus accident
- negligence
- insurance
- tribunal
- family
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman directs RCB, KSCA to file written replies to 'gross negligence' complaint
Uttarakhand bus accident: Another victim's body recovered, death toll rises to seven
Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Death Sparks Legal Action
Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence
UP cop suspended on corruption charges, 3 others for negligence of duty