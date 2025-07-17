Left Menu

Justice Served: MACT Awards Compensation for Tragic Road Accident

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded over Rs 16.70 lakh to Sita Ram's family, following his death by a Haryana Roadways bus accident in 2016. The tribunal deemed the driver's rash and negligent driving responsible. The compensation will be distributed among the deceased's wife, children, and mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:18 IST
Justice Served: MACT Awards Compensation for Tragic Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of over Rs 16.70 lakh to the bereaved family of Sita Ram, a 35-year-old man tragically killed in a road accident by a Haryana Roadways bus in 2016.

Presiding officer Ajay Kumar Jain reviewed the case where a sudden application of brakes by the bus driver caused Ram to fall and be run over, an incident corroborated by an eyewitness.

The tribunal cited rash and negligent driving as the cause, holding Oriental Insurance Co Ltd responsible for disbursing the compensation, which will be shared between Ram's wife, children, and mother, according to the order dated July 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025