Conditional Release Approved for Wisconsin 'Slender Man' Case Participant

A Wisconsin judge has approved a conditional release plan for Morgan Geyser, a woman involved in the notorious 'Slender Man' stabbing case. Geyser, now 22, is set to be released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute after spending seven years there following her conviction.

The release follows concerns from prosecutors and the victim's mother about Geyser's proximity to the victim, Payton Leutner. However, a new plan was approved without public detail. Geyser and Anissa Weier, her accomplice, plotted the attack to appease the fictional horror character, Slender Man, in 2014.

The case garnered attention due to the girls' fixation on Slender Man, a figure created online in 2009 by Eric Knudson. Now released, Geyser's future will be monitored under the new plan, highlighting ongoing discussions about mental health and accountability in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)