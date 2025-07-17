Violent Clashes in Assam: Encroachment Eviction Turned Deadly

In Assam's Goalpara district, a recent eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest turned violent, leading to the death of one individual and injury to more than 20, including police personnel. Spiraling tensions have officials pointing fingers at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inciting unrest.

According to Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, the clash ignited when evicted residents attacked forest guards and police with makeshift weapons during an attempt to clear encroached land. The eviction affected 1,080 families, primarily Bengali-speaking Muslims, creating a volatile situation.

In response, security personnel fired shots to control the crowd, causing a fatality. With additional forces deployed and the area cordoned off, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed Gandhi's rhetoric for sparking violence. Accusations say Gandhi's statements during his recent visit emboldened the evictees.