U.S. Solar Manufacturers Seek Trade Protections Against Asian Imports

A consortium of American solar panel manufacturers has formally requested the U.S. Commerce Department to enforce anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. This request, detailed in agency documents, spotlights an ongoing struggle within the small but vital U.S. solar industry.

The petition marks a concerted effort by domestic producers to protect their investments and level the playing field against inexpensive solar products predominantly supplied by Chinese manufacturers. The solar sector in the U.S. has seen billions of dollars in investments, making it crucial for local manufacturers to seek fair competition standards.

Leading the charge for these trade measures is the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, a coalition that includes influential industry players such as First Solar, Hanwha's Qcells, Talon PV, and Mission Solar. Their collective action underscores the urgency for regulatory interventions to sustain domestic solar manufacturing.

