Parolee Murdered Inside Patna Hospital: A Chilling Crime
Chandan Mishra, a murder convict out on parole, was shot dead by armed men inside a Patna hospital. Police have identified the gunmen and detained six individuals. A viral CCTV footage captured the crime, leading to investigations revealing Mishra's involvement in multiple cases. Political figures criticized Bihar's law and order situation.
In a shocking incident, Chandan Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was fatally shot inside a Patna hospital on Thursday. The crime unfolded as five armed men entered the ICU and opened fire, resulting in Mishra's death. Mishra, a resident of Buxar, was being treated at the facility, police confirmed.
The incident has garnered significant attention after CCTV footage capturing the brazen attack circulated widely on social media. While the police have detained six suspects, investigations are underway, with authorities forming multiple teams to apprehend those involved. The shooting has raised concerns about public safety and law enforcement in Bihar.
Political leaders have criticized the state's governance, questioning the security measures in place. Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, and party leader Tejashwi Yadav have called for action, citing the event as a reminder of deteriorating law and order in the region. Meanwhile, investigations continue in another murder case in Patna's Shahpur locality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
