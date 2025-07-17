Television Star's Alleged Harassment Incident Sparks Police Investigation

An alarming incident in south Kolkata's Jadavpur area has caught public attention after a television actress alleged she was molested and threatened with an acid attack.

The actress, returning from a late-night shoot, found herself in a distressing situation with two men who allegedly abused her. The situation came under control with the arrival of a police patrol.

The case has taken a complicated turn, as the accused have lodged a counter-complaint, claiming they were assaulted by the actress's friends. No arrests have been made, and the police are currently investigating the claims from both sides.

