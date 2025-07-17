Left Menu

Television Star's Alleged Harassment Incident Sparks Police Investigation

A television actress filed a police complaint alleging molestation and acid attack threats in Jadavpur, south Kolkata. The accused filed a counter-complaint, claiming assault by the actress's friends. Despite initial reports of arrests, police clarified that no arrests have been made, and both parties are under investigation.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:18 IST
Television Star's Alleged Harassment Incident Sparks Police Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident in south Kolkata's Jadavpur area has caught public attention after a television actress alleged she was molested and threatened with an acid attack.

The actress, returning from a late-night shoot, found herself in a distressing situation with two men who allegedly abused her. The situation came under control with the arrival of a police patrol.

The case has taken a complicated turn, as the accused have lodged a counter-complaint, claiming they were assaulted by the actress's friends. No arrests have been made, and the police are currently investigating the claims from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

