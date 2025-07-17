Television Star's Alleged Harassment Incident Sparks Police Investigation
A television actress filed a police complaint alleging molestation and acid attack threats in Jadavpur, south Kolkata. The accused filed a counter-complaint, claiming assault by the actress's friends. Despite initial reports of arrests, police clarified that no arrests have been made, and both parties are under investigation.
An alarming incident in south Kolkata's Jadavpur area has caught public attention after a television actress alleged she was molested and threatened with an acid attack.
The actress, returning from a late-night shoot, found herself in a distressing situation with two men who allegedly abused her. The situation came under control with the arrival of a police patrol.
The case has taken a complicated turn, as the accused have lodged a counter-complaint, claiming they were assaulted by the actress's friends. No arrests have been made, and the police are currently investigating the claims from both sides.
