Gag Lifted: Idaho Judge Lifts Order, Public Gains Access to Kohberger Case Details

In Idaho, a judge lifted a gag order on Bryan Kohberger's case, involving the murder of four University students. The decision allows the public and press access to case details, emphasizing First Amendment rights. Kohberger previously avoided the death sentence by pleading guilty to the 2022 murders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boise | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:01 IST
In a significant legal development, an Idaho judge has lifted the broad gag order covering Bryan Kohberger's quadruple murder case, granting the public and press broader access to case information. Kohberger had earlier avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The lifting of the order follows a request from news organizations, including The Associated Press, after the cancellation of a trial. Judge Steven Hippler highlighted the importance of First Amendment rights over the now unnecessary non-dissemination order, intended to ensure an impartial jury, as Kohberger's trial is no longer forthcoming.

Despite objections from Kohberger's defense, citing concerns about media coverage affecting sentencing, Judge Hippler noted that media interest would persist regardless. He also promised a careful review of sealed documents once sentencing concludes. The case involves a meticulously planned attack linked to Kohberger's criminology studies.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

