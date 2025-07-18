Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Strike Claims Lives at Gaza's Holy Family Church

An Israeli strike targeted Gaza's Holy Family Church, killing three and injuring several. The Latin Patriarchate condemned the incident, emphasizing the need to end the ongoing conflict. Despite Israel's ongoing investigation, international condemnation, including a statement by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, followed the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned this attack on civilians and a sacred site, urging for the war to cease immediately.

Pope Leo expressed his sorrow over the incident and called for a ceasefire, while the Vatican anticipated dialogue and peace. The Israeli military is investigating, and officials emphasized they do not target religious sites.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident. Father Gabriel Romanelli, injured in the attack, previously kept the late Pope Francis informed about regional tensions. The international community, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticized the attack.

