WhatsApp Faces Expulsion: Russia's Security Concerns

Russia has declared WhatsApp a threat to national security, signifying a potential ban on the app within its borders. This development was shared by Anton Nemkin, a member of the Parliament's IT committee. He stated that the decision had already been made, as reported by TASS news agency.

In a move towards greater digital sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a new law in September, endorsing the creation of a state-backed messaging application. This government initiative aims to integrate the app with various government services, bolstering domestic communication networks.

Concurrent with Nemkin's statements, Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the lower house's information technology committee, publicly indicated that WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market. This initiative underscores Moscow's broader efforts to eschew reliance on foreign digital platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)