Left Menu

WhatsApp Faces Expulsion: Russia's Security Concerns

Russia considers WhatsApp a threat to its national security, prompting officials to suggest the app's potential ban. In response, President Vladimir Putin signed a law for a state-backed messaging service to replace foreign platforms, reducing reliance on apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST
WhatsApp Faces Expulsion: Russia's Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has declared WhatsApp a threat to national security, signifying a potential ban on the app within its borders. This development was shared by Anton Nemkin, a member of the Parliament's IT committee. He stated that the decision had already been made, as reported by TASS news agency.

In a move towards greater digital sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified a new law in September, endorsing the creation of a state-backed messaging application. This government initiative aims to integrate the app with various government services, bolstering domestic communication networks.

Concurrent with Nemkin's statements, Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the lower house's information technology committee, publicly indicated that WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market. This initiative underscores Moscow's broader efforts to eschew reliance on foreign digital platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025