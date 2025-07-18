Judicial Review: Supreme Court Calls for Uniform Prison Rules for Terminally Ill

The Supreme Court on Friday underscored the necessity for states to establish uniform prison rules, particularly concerning the release of terminally ill prisoners. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta reserved their judgment on a plea from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) advocating for the release of aged and terminally ill inmates.

The court was informed about an existing standard operating procedure (SoP) claimed by the Centre, aimed at addressing the situation. However, the bench emphasized the need for all states to adopt a unified set of prison rules to ensure compassionate consideration for such prisoners' release.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati expressed the Centre's concern for terminally ill inmates, advising all states and union territories to manage these prisoners effectively. The plea highlighted India's staggering prison occupancy rate of 131 per cent as of December 31, 2022, complicating adequate care for these vulnerable groups.

