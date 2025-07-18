Judicial Review: Supreme Court Calls for Uniform Prison Rules for Terminally Ill
The Supreme Court highlighted the need for uniform prison rules across states, focusing on the release of terminally ill and elderly inmates. The National Legal Services Authority's plea emphasized state-specific prison rules and urged a common approach. Concerns were raised about potential misuse and the challenges faced due to prison overcrowding.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday underscored the necessity for states to establish uniform prison rules, particularly concerning the release of terminally ill prisoners. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta reserved their judgment on a plea from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) advocating for the release of aged and terminally ill inmates.
The court was informed about an existing standard operating procedure (SoP) claimed by the Centre, aimed at addressing the situation. However, the bench emphasized the need for all states to adopt a unified set of prison rules to ensure compassionate consideration for such prisoners' release.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati expressed the Centre's concern for terminally ill inmates, advising all states and union territories to manage these prisoners effectively. The plea highlighted India's staggering prison occupancy rate of 131 per cent as of December 31, 2022, complicating adequate care for these vulnerable groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Award-Winning 'Take It Easy' Set for Nationwide Release
Tragedy Strikes Chicago Album Release Party with Deadly Drive-By Shooting
Russian Dissidents Appeal for Mass Prisoner Release in Peace Talks
France Urges Immediate Release of Citizens Detained in Iran
France Demands Release of Citizens Held in Iran