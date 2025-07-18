EU and U.S. Forge Ahead in Trade Talks
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in intensive trade negotiations with U.S. officials, aiming for a negotiated solution. The discussions with US Commerce Secretary Lutnick and Trade Representative Greer mark critical progress in the talks. Sefcovic will brief EU representatives about these discussions in Brussels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In an ongoing effort to reach a consensus, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held intensive negotiations with U.S. officials this week in Washington, according to an EU spokesman.
Sefcovic met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to explore a possible negotiated solution.
The Commissioner plans to update EU countries' representatives on the progress made in these discussions later in Brussels, emphasizing that concerted efforts are essential for overcoming the final hurdles.
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- US
- trade
- negotiations
- Sefcovic
- Washington
- Commerce
- solution
- Brussels
- Talks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tech Turmoil in Hong Kong: E-commerce Giants Stir Market Dynamics
Quick Commerce: Challenges Beyond India's Metros
Top US intelligence official criticizes Washington Post reporter
China is reviewing, approving export licences for controlled items, commerce ministry says
Washington Freedom's Dominant Victory Over Seattle Orcas Shapes MLC 2025 Standings