EU and U.S. Forge Ahead in Trade Talks

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in intensive trade negotiations with U.S. officials, aiming for a negotiated solution. The discussions with US Commerce Secretary Lutnick and Trade Representative Greer mark critical progress in the talks. Sefcovic will brief EU representatives about these discussions in Brussels.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

In an ongoing effort to reach a consensus, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic held intensive negotiations with U.S. officials this week in Washington, according to an EU spokesman.

Sefcovic met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to explore a possible negotiated solution.

The Commissioner plans to update EU countries' representatives on the progress made in these discussions later in Brussels, emphasizing that concerted efforts are essential for overcoming the final hurdles.

