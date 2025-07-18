Maharashtra's Security Bill Sparks Political Debate

The passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has ignited a political firestorm, with assertions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that the legislation is aimed specifically at combating Left Wing Extremism, not stifling dissent or targeting Left parties.

Fadnavis, addressing concerns in the legislative assembly, differentiated between mainstream Left movements and extremist factions, drawing a parallel to the difference between Islam and ISIS. Meanwhile, opposition leaders raised alarms over the potential for the bill's misuse, labeling it oppressive and open to interpretation.

Amid this legislative push, controversy brewed with a physical confrontation in the legislature involving supporters of rival politicians, prompting calls for enhanced security and conduct standards within the assembly. The governor has received a formal complaint against the bill from opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)