Tragic Deaths in Rohtas: Land Disputes Lead to Brutality

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals, including a local trader, have reportedly been beaten to death in separate incidents in Bihar's Rohtas district since Thursday, as per official reports.

The incidents unfolded in the Amjhor locality, with Virendra Singh, a trader, allegedly murdered by unidentified persons on Friday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest a land dispute may have triggered the attack. Authorities have arrested two individuals in relation to this incident, the police confirmed.

In another incident, Paras Singh was found dead at his 'gaushala' in Amra village on Thursday morning. The police, who swiftly arrived at the scene, believe Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vandana Singh, indicated that a similar land dispute might be the underlying cause of this incident. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)