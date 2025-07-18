Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes FIR Against Widow and Daughter in Telangana Land Dispute

The Supreme Court quashed an FIR against an elderly widow and her daughter involved in a land dispute in Telangana, imposing a Rs 10 lakh fine on the complainant. The court criticized the Telangana High Court's handling of the case and emphasized the misuse of justice and police machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:20 IST
Supreme Court Quashes FIR Against Widow and Daughter in Telangana Land Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR filed against a 70-year-old widow and her daughter over a land dispute in Telangana, and fined the complainant Rs 10 lakh for misusing the judicial system. The decision comes after Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta condemned the Telangana High Court's handling of the case as perfunctory and laconic.

The dispute, centered around an oral agreement to sell land in Gachibowli, Telangana, was escalated to a criminal case by the complainant, Srujan Sen. Despite significant payments transferred via banking channels, tensions arose over alleged cash payments and threats by the accused. The Supreme Court found the arrest of the elderly widow, Mala Choudhary, unjustified.

Condemning the manipulation of facts and misuse of police resources, the apex court has ordered the complainant to compensate the appellants and emphasized the civil nature of the matter. Adequate police protection has been mandated for the duo during visits to Telangana, underscoring the need for fair adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025