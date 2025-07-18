Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Cheating Case against 'Tanu Weds Manu' Producer

The Supreme Court has annulled a cheating case against 'Tanu Weds Manu' producer Shailesh R Singh. The case sprang from a civil dispute, misclassified as criminal, which involved monetary recovery efforts through an FIR. The court criticized the high court's approach and emphasized proper legal channels for civil disputes.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:54 IST
The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stand by overturning a cheating case against Bollywood film producer Shailesh R Singh, co-producer of the 2011 movie 'Tanu Weds Manu'. The apex court ruled that financial recoveries in civil disputes should not be pursued through criminal proceedings like an FIR.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticized the Allahabad High Court's handling of the case, emphasizing the misuse of criminal law to pressurize Singh. The court highlighted that such actions constitute an abuse of the process of law.

Raising concerns over the high court's directive for Singh to undergo mediation and deposit Rs 25 lakh, the Supreme Court pointed out these actions preconceived the outcome, undermining the essence of the legal process. The bench ordered the FIR against Singh to be quashed, asserting that proper legal remedies must be pursued for civil disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

