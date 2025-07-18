Left Menu

Chaitanya Baghel Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Chhattisgarh liquor scam. He allegedly handled over Rs 1000 crore in proceeds of crime. Assets worth about Rs 205 crore have been attached as part of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:08 IST
Chaitanya Baghel Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a prominent money laundering case linked to a massive liquor scam in the state. Authorities claim that Chaitanya played a pivotal role in managing over Rs 1000 crore related to this scam.

The ED's investigation revealed that significant amounts were received by companies linked to Chaitanya from firms involved in the alleged scam. The funds were purportedly disguised as legitimate, creating a facade of untainted origin. The ED has attached assets worth approximately Rs 205 crore in connection with this investigation.

During his court appearance, Chaitanya was granted a custodial remand until July 22, as the ED seeks further insight into the operations of the scam. The alleged scam is believed to have been orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025