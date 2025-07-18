Chaitanya Baghel Arrested in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a prominent money laundering case linked to a massive liquor scam in the state. Authorities claim that Chaitanya played a pivotal role in managing over Rs 1000 crore related to this scam.

The ED's investigation revealed that significant amounts were received by companies linked to Chaitanya from firms involved in the alleged scam. The funds were purportedly disguised as legitimate, creating a facade of untainted origin. The ED has attached assets worth approximately Rs 205 crore in connection with this investigation.

During his court appearance, Chaitanya was granted a custodial remand until July 22, as the ED seeks further insight into the operations of the scam. The alleged scam is believed to have been orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)