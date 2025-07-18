JDA Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

An employee from the Jammu Development Authority was apprehended on Friday for soliciting a bribe to permit unlawful construction of a double-storey building, authorities disclosed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau reported a complaint against Kewal Krishan, a junior official from the JDA's Khilafwarzi wing, who allegedly requested illegal payment for construction approval in Jammu.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed Krishan's request for a bribe of Rs 20,000 and staged an operation, resulting in his capture while accepting an initial Rs 10,000 payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)