JDA Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A Jammu Development Authority employee was arrested for accepting a bribe to allow illegal building construction. The accused, Kewal Krishan, demanded Rs 20,000. A trap by the Anti-Corruption Bureau resulted in his capture while accepting the first payment installment of Rs 10,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:18 IST
employee
  • Country:
  • India

An employee from the Jammu Development Authority was apprehended on Friday for soliciting a bribe to permit unlawful construction of a double-storey building, authorities disclosed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau reported a complaint against Kewal Krishan, a junior official from the JDA's Khilafwarzi wing, who allegedly requested illegal payment for construction approval in Jammu.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed Krishan's request for a bribe of Rs 20,000 and staged an operation, resulting in his capture while accepting an initial Rs 10,000 payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

