JDA Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A Jammu Development Authority employee was arrested for accepting a bribe to allow illegal building construction. The accused, Kewal Krishan, demanded Rs 20,000. A trap by the Anti-Corruption Bureau resulted in his capture while accepting the first payment installment of Rs 10,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
An employee from the Jammu Development Authority was apprehended on Friday for soliciting a bribe to permit unlawful construction of a double-storey building, authorities disclosed.
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau reported a complaint against Kewal Krishan, a junior official from the JDA's Khilafwarzi wing, who allegedly requested illegal payment for construction approval in Jammu.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed Krishan's request for a bribe of Rs 20,000 and staged an operation, resulting in his capture while accepting an initial Rs 10,000 payment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Equipment worth Rs 30 lakh used in illegal sand mining destroyed in Thane
SEBI ordered to impound highest ever illegal gains of Rs 4843.57 crore from Jane Street Group for index manipulation
Sebi bans US-based Jane Street from securities mkt; impounds illegal gains of Rs 4,843 cr
How US-based Jane Street manipulated Indian mkts to make illegal gains of over Rs 36,000 cr
How Jane Street Group manipulated derivatives to earn illegal profits: Experts decode SEBI's Rs 4,843 crore chase