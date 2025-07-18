Left Menu

Scandal in Chittorgarh: Teacher Arrested for Recording Students

A teacher in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district was detained for allegedly filming inappropriate videos of students. The incident saw swift action from local authorities after parents reported the misconduct, leading to the teacher's immediate suspension and a call for a detailed investigation.

A teacher in a government school in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly capturing private videos of students on his mobile device, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The accused, identified as Shambhulal Dhakad, was employed at the institution within the Begun panchayat. The misconduct came to light when concerned parents and local residents informed the police and administrative authorities.

Reacting to the reports, Begun Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manasvi Naresh, Naib Tehsildar Vishnulal Yadav, and Begun Station House Officer Shivalal Meena conducted a visit to the school. Following preliminary investigations that substantiated the allegations, Chief Block Education Officer Anil Porwal announced Dhakad's suspension. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar demanded a thorough investigation and assured strict action against the teacher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

