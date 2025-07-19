Five Arrested in Connection with Gangster's Hospital Murder

Authorities have apprehended five individuals from New Town near Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a Patna hospital, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The suspects were captured during early morning raids executed by a collaborative team from the Patna Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force.

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar in Bihar and a convicted murderer recently released on parole, met a violent end when gunmen attacked him inside a private hospital on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)