Left Menu

Five Arrested in Connection with Gangster's Hospital Murder

Five individuals were arrested near Kolkata in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Mishra, from Buxar and out on parole, was shot dead inside a private hospital. The arrests followed coordinated raids by Patna Police and West Bengal STF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST
Five Arrested in Connection with Gangster's Hospital Murder
murder
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended five individuals from New Town near Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a Patna hospital, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The suspects were captured during early morning raids executed by a collaborative team from the Patna Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force.

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar in Bihar and a convicted murderer recently released on parole, met a violent end when gunmen attacked him inside a private hospital on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025