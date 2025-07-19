Five Arrested in Connection with Gangster's Hospital Murder
Five individuals were arrested near Kolkata in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. Mishra, from Buxar and out on parole, was shot dead inside a private hospital. The arrests followed coordinated raids by Patna Police and West Bengal STF.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended five individuals from New Town near Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a Patna hospital, according to police reports released on Saturday.
The suspects were captured during early morning raids executed by a collaborative team from the Patna Police and the West Bengal Special Task Force.
Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar in Bihar and a convicted murderer recently released on parole, met a violent end when gunmen attacked him inside a private hospital on Thursday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gangster
- murder
- arrests
- Kolkata
- Patna
- Chandan Mishra
- police
- raid
- crime
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder
Delhi Police cracks staged robbery case within 10 Hours, 2 arrested
Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession
Police in rural Bareilly nab 5 on sex racket charge