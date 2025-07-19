Left Menu

Meghalaya Pushes for Retransfer of Contested Block I & II from Assam

Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong prioritizes the retransfer of Blocks I and II from Assam amid ongoing boundary disputes. Awaiting a joint inspection with Assam officials, Tynsong emphasizes maintaining peace and discusses potential resolutions, including an MoU to further address differences between the states ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:59 IST
Meghalaya Pushes for Retransfer of Contested Block I & II from Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya is pushing for the retransfer of the disputed Block I and II from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. The long-standing boundary issue remains a key priority for the state government.

Tynsong, who chairs the regional committee on this matter, is waiting for a response from his Assam counterpart to organize a joint inspection of the disputed areas. This boundary dispute, dating back to before Meghalaya's formation, has been a source of tension.

With upcoming elections in Assam, Tynsong acknowledged uncertainty about the government's ability to address the issue promptly. Despite these challenges, Tynsong urged both sides to maintain peace and hinted at a second Memorandum of Understanding to resolve outstanding disputes.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025