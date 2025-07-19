Meghalaya Pushes for Retransfer of Contested Block I & II from Assam

Meghalaya is pushing for the retransfer of the disputed Block I and II from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. The long-standing boundary issue remains a key priority for the state government.

Tynsong, who chairs the regional committee on this matter, is waiting for a response from his Assam counterpart to organize a joint inspection of the disputed areas. This boundary dispute, dating back to before Meghalaya's formation, has been a source of tension.

With upcoming elections in Assam, Tynsong acknowledged uncertainty about the government's ability to address the issue promptly. Despite these challenges, Tynsong urged both sides to maintain peace and hinted at a second Memorandum of Understanding to resolve outstanding disputes.