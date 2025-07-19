Expert Deactivation of Unexploded Mortar at LoC Village
An unexploded mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by police and army experts in a village near the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. Villagers initially spotted the shell in a remote area of Dhalery village, prompting swift action by the bomb disposal squad.
An unexploded mortar shell was discovered in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, officials stated on Saturday.
The shell, noticed by villagers in the outskirts of Dhalery village, was located in a secluded area.
Police and army bomb disposal experts swiftly responded, cordoned off the vicinity, and successfully defused the mortar shell, ensuring the safety of the villagers.
