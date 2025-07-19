Left Menu

Expert Deactivation of Unexploded Mortar at LoC Village

An unexploded mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by police and army experts in a village near the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector. Villagers initially spotted the shell in a remote area of Dhalery village, prompting swift action by the bomb disposal squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:29 IST
Expert Deactivation of Unexploded Mortar at LoC Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexploded mortar shell was discovered in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, officials stated on Saturday.

The shell, noticed by villagers in the outskirts of Dhalery village, was located in a secluded area.

Police and army bomb disposal experts swiftly responded, cordoned off the vicinity, and successfully defused the mortar shell, ensuring the safety of the villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025