Defending India's Judiciary: A Counter to Allegations of Compromise
Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra rebuts claims by senior lawyer Dushyant Dave that the judiciary has failed under Prime Minister Modi. Mishra highlights landmark Supreme Court judgments since 2014, asserting the court's continued independence and role in upholding democratic values despite alleged executive pressures.
The Bar Council of India's chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, has categorically dismissed accusations by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, which suggest that the judiciary has compromised its independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Addressing Dave's allegations, Mishra pointed out several landmark judgments by the Supreme Court that have occurred under various Chief Justices since 2014. He underscored that these decisions affirm democratic principles and civil liberties, contradicting claims of executive influence.
Mishra emphasized that the judiciary has consistently demonstrated independence. Highlighting a pivotal ruling in April, where the Supreme Court limited the Tamil Nadu Governor's authority, Mishra stated that such verdicts illustrate the court's adherence to constitutional authority and its role in protecting democracy against executive overreach.
