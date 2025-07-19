Left Menu

Defending India's Judiciary: A Counter to Allegations of Compromise

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra rebuts claims by senior lawyer Dushyant Dave that the judiciary has failed under Prime Minister Modi. Mishra highlights landmark Supreme Court judgments since 2014, asserting the court's continued independence and role in upholding democratic values despite alleged executive pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:44 IST
Defending India's Judiciary: A Counter to Allegations of Compromise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of India's chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, has categorically dismissed accusations by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, which suggest that the judiciary has compromised its independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing Dave's allegations, Mishra pointed out several landmark judgments by the Supreme Court that have occurred under various Chief Justices since 2014. He underscored that these decisions affirm democratic principles and civil liberties, contradicting claims of executive influence.

Mishra emphasized that the judiciary has consistently demonstrated independence. Highlighting a pivotal ruling in April, where the Supreme Court limited the Tamil Nadu Governor's authority, Mishra stated that such verdicts illustrate the court's adherence to constitutional authority and its role in protecting democracy against executive overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025