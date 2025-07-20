Tragic River Plunge: Family Dispute Leads to Double Tragedy

In a heart-wrenching incident near Payangadi, a 30-year-old woman named M V Reema ended both her life and that of her young son by plunging into a river in the early hours of Saturday. The police recovered Reema's body several hours later, but the search continues for her three-year-old child.

Authorities suspect that ongoing family disputes with her estranged husband might have driven Reema to take such a drastic step. Reema was separated from her husband for the last three years, and investigators are delving into these familial issues as a potential motive for the tragedy.

The Payangadi police emphasize the need for a thorough investigation, with the inquest of the woman already completed. Despite the recovery of Reema's body, the community remains in shock as efforts persist to find her missing son.

(With inputs from agencies.)