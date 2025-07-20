Left Menu

Tragic River Plunge: Family Dispute Leads to Double Tragedy

A 30-year-old woman, M V Reema, ended her life and that of her toddler by jumping into a river near Payangadi. Her body was found, but her son remains missing. Authorities suspect a family dispute with her estranged husband led to this tragic event. Investigations continue.

In a heart-wrenching incident near Payangadi, a 30-year-old woman named M V Reema ended both her life and that of her young son by plunging into a river in the early hours of Saturday. The police recovered Reema's body several hours later, but the search continues for her three-year-old child.

Authorities suspect that ongoing family disputes with her estranged husband might have driven Reema to take such a drastic step. Reema was separated from her husband for the last three years, and investigators are delving into these familial issues as a potential motive for the tragedy.

The Payangadi police emphasize the need for a thorough investigation, with the inquest of the woman already completed. Despite the recovery of Reema's body, the community remains in shock as efforts persist to find her missing son.

