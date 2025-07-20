India's Surge in Interpol Red Notices: A Strategic Move on the Global Stage
Since 2023, India's requests for Interpol Red Notices have more than doubled, reflecting a strategic push to locate fugitives globally. This increase aligns with India's diplomatic and technological advancements post-Interpol General Assembly and G20 summit. The CBI's efforts include reducing processing times through digitization and strong international collaboration.
India's efforts to track fugitives on a global scale have seen a substantial boost, with the country doubling its requests for Interpol Red Notices since 2023. This development marks a significant shift in strategy, backed by diplomatic and technological advancements following high-profile summits like the Interpol General Assembly and the G20.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spearheads these requests as India's National Central Bureau, liaising closely with Interpol to expedite extradition processes. The introduction of the Bharatpol portal in 2023 has cut processing times drastically, down from six months to an impressive three months, enhancing operational efficiency.
This strategic push not only highlights India's commitment to preventing criminals from finding safe havens abroad but also showcases enhanced cooperation with international law enforcement agencies. Despite notable successes, with 134 fugitives extradited since 2020, officials emphasize the need for continued improvements to reach their ambitious targets.
