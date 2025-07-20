Political Storm: Arrest in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Raises Eyebrows

In a dramatic turn of events, YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested and remanded to judicial custody until August 1 amidst allegations of his involvement in a ₹3,500 crore liquor scam. The arrest has grabbed headlines and created considerable political tension in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy was presented before the Vijayawada ACB court following a routine medical examination which showed him to be in good health, according to police sources. The Special Investigation Team, which is investigating the alleged scam, conducted a detailed interrogation before arresting Reddy on Saturday evening.

The arrest has not gone unnoticed in political circles. YSRCP leaders have criticized the move as a strategy to stifle opposition, with party sources promising a robust fightback. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest, labeling it a political conspiracy designed to mute the voices of those championing public interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)