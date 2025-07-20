Political Storm: Arrest in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Raises Eyebrows
PV Midhun Reddy, a YSRCP Lok Sabha member, was arrested in connection with an alleged ₹3,500 crore liquor scam and remanded to custody until August 1. The arrest has sparked political uproar, with YSRCP leaders accusing the NDA government of unfairly targeting opposition voices. Reddy was presented in court following a health examination.
In a dramatic turn of events, YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested and remanded to judicial custody until August 1 amidst allegations of his involvement in a ₹3,500 crore liquor scam. The arrest has grabbed headlines and created considerable political tension in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy was presented before the Vijayawada ACB court following a routine medical examination which showed him to be in good health, according to police sources. The Special Investigation Team, which is investigating the alleged scam, conducted a detailed interrogation before arresting Reddy on Saturday evening.
The arrest has not gone unnoticed in political circles. YSRCP leaders have criticized the move as a strategy to stifle opposition, with party sources promising a robust fightback. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest, labeling it a political conspiracy designed to mute the voices of those championing public interests.
