Interpol's Notice Surge: India's Tech-Driven Hunt for Fugitives
Since 2023, Interpol's issuance of Red Notices at India's request has significantly increased, signaling a profound change in India's strategy to apprehend fugitives. The country's enhanced technological methods and participation in international events have strengthened its pursuit, resulting in a notable rise in extradition success.
Interpol's issuance of Red Notices upon India's request has more than doubled annually since 2023, signifying a shift in the nation's efforts to capture fugitives. This uptick is attributed to India's advances in technology and its strategic hosting of international events like the Interpol General Assembly and G20 summit.
Based in Lyon, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued 25 Red Notices in 2020, climbing to 47 in 2021, and 40 in 2022. The tally skyrocketed to 100 in 2023, surged to 107 in 2024, and reached 56 in just the first half of 2025, according to the latest data obtained by PTI. Notably, India's participation in Interpol's new Silver Notices aims to track illicit assets abroad.
This surge in notices highlights India's commitment to using diplomacy, advanced data analytics, and AI-powered profiling to secure the extradition or deportation of wanted individuals. The CBI's development of an in-house platform, Bharatpol, has streamlined the cumbersome Red Notice process, cutting down processing time and boosting international cooperation efforts.
