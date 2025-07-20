Allegations of Betrayed Promise and Assault in Karnataka

A sexual assault case has been filed against Pratik Chauhan, son of BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan, based on allegations of repeated assault under false promises of marriage. The case was registered at Bidar Women's Police Station following a complaint by the victim, who detailed a series of incidents from December 2023 to March 2024.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra, claims she was misled into believing Chauhan would marry her. Their relationship reportedly began two years ago, with Chauhan initially promising marriage. However, after their engagement in December 2023, no wedding date was set, leading to the family's requests being rejected.

According to the complaint, the alleged assaults began in Bengaluru and continued as Chauhan reportedly took the victim to various locations under the guise of travel for religious purposes. The victim's family pursued legal action when negotiations for setting a date were met with outright refusals by Chauhan and his father.

(With inputs from agencies.)