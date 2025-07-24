Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Assam's Controversial Evictions in Goalpara District

The Supreme Court will assess a plea against the Assam government for allegedly breaching its directives during mass evictions in Goalpara district, affecting over 667 families, primarily from minority communities. Petitioners claim discriminatory actions, lack of due process, and inadequate notice before demolitions were conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:43 IST
Supreme Court to Examine Assam's Controversial Evictions in Goalpara District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to scrutinize a plea against Assam government officials, accused of disregarding judicial directives during eviction and demolition operations in Goalpara district. The action reportedly impacted over 667 families, predominantly from minority communities.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran have summoned Assam's Chief Secretary among others, demanding their replies within two weeks. Petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, assert these families have resided on the land for 60-70 years and were denied due process.

The plea highlights that residents were given merely two days' notice before demolition, prompting accusations of discriminatory targeting. The Supreme Court, which previously established guidelines against swift demolitions, is considering requests for interim relief and compensation for affected residents.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025