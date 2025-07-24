Supreme Court to Examine Assam's Controversial Evictions in Goalpara District
The Supreme Court will assess a plea against the Assam government for allegedly breaching its directives during mass evictions in Goalpara district, affecting over 667 families, primarily from minority communities. Petitioners claim discriminatory actions, lack of due process, and inadequate notice before demolitions were conducted.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to scrutinize a plea against Assam government officials, accused of disregarding judicial directives during eviction and demolition operations in Goalpara district. The action reportedly impacted over 667 families, predominantly from minority communities.
Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran have summoned Assam's Chief Secretary among others, demanding their replies within two weeks. Petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, assert these families have resided on the land for 60-70 years and were denied due process.
The plea highlights that residents were given merely two days' notice before demolition, prompting accusations of discriminatory targeting. The Supreme Court, which previously established guidelines against swift demolitions, is considering requests for interim relief and compensation for affected residents.
