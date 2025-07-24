Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraudulent Call Centres: Cheating Foreigners, Laundering Crores

The Enforcement Directorate raided several call centres in Chandigarh and nearby areas for deceiving foreigners with bogus tech support services, laundering substantial funds. Operating under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the raid discovered illicit financial transactions and untrained staff. Companies had foreign counterparts and used deceptive online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:51 IST
Crackdown on Fraudulent Call Centres: Cheating Foreigners, Laundering Crores
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided call centres in Chandigarh and surrounding areas, reportedly involved in scamming foreigners with phony tech support services, leading to the laundering of crores of rupees. Sources revealed that the operation, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, unveiled illicit financial activities and unprofessional business practices.

The ED's investigation exposed that these call centres deceived clients by pretending to provide IT support services, while fraudulent funds were channeled into India via international banking and unauthorized channels. The companies running these operations were linked with overseas entities, employing deceptive online tactics to appear legitimate.

Notably, some call centres posted misleading information on their websites, showcasing extravagant IT parks. However, investigations found them to be operating clandestinely apart from lacking professionally trained staff, further aggravating the fraud. The probe has prompted closer scrutiny of such BPOs and heightened regulatory checks on international fund transfers linked to fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025