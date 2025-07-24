Crackdown on Fraudulent Call Centres: Cheating Foreigners, Laundering Crores

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided call centres in Chandigarh and surrounding areas, reportedly involved in scamming foreigners with phony tech support services, leading to the laundering of crores of rupees. Sources revealed that the operation, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, unveiled illicit financial activities and unprofessional business practices.

The ED's investigation exposed that these call centres deceived clients by pretending to provide IT support services, while fraudulent funds were channeled into India via international banking and unauthorized channels. The companies running these operations were linked with overseas entities, employing deceptive online tactics to appear legitimate.

Notably, some call centres posted misleading information on their websites, showcasing extravagant IT parks. However, investigations found them to be operating clandestinely apart from lacking professionally trained staff, further aggravating the fraud. The probe has prompted closer scrutiny of such BPOs and heightened regulatory checks on international fund transfers linked to fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)