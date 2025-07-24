Border Blazes: Thailand and Cambodia's Bitter Battle
Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated into a deadly conflict, with at least nine civilians killed in border clashes. Diplomatic relations have been downgraded, with both countries blaming each other for the violence. The dispute centers around historical grievances, including the contested area near the Preah Vihear temple.
In a severe escalation of long-standing tensions, Thailand and Cambodia exchanged gunfire on their border Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least nine civilians. Both nations accuse each other of initiating the conflict, leading to a downgrade in diplomatic relations since Wednesday.
Thailand responded by closing all land border crossings with Cambodia following the armed confrontation, which saw the highest casualties in Si Sa Ket province, where six people were killed. The Thai army conducted airstrikes, while Cambodia reported Thai jets dropping bombs near the historic Preah Vihear temple.
The border conflict has reignited nationalist sentiments and drawn political attention, with Cambodia's Prime Minister advocating for armed response while seeking a peaceful resolution. The crisis extends beyond military skirmishes, impacting diplomatic ties and stirring domestic political controversy within both nations.
