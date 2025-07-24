Kremlin Finds Putin-Zelenskiy August Meeting Difficult

The Kremlin announced concerns over the feasibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before the end of August, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA.

Following a brief round of peace talks, a Ukrainian representative suggested an August meeting between the two leaders. This suggestion aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's 50-day deadline for reaching an agreement, failing which he has threatened new sanctions on Russia and its export buyers.

The potential meeting is deemed challenging due to the tight timeline and ongoing negotiations. Trump's approach emphasizes diplomatic pressure for resolving the issues between the countries by early September.

