Left Menu

Kremlin Finds Putin-Zelenskiy August Meeting Difficult

The Kremlin expressed difficulty in arranging a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by August, as proposed during peace talks. This timeframe aligns with the 50-day deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has warned of potential new sanctions if no agreement is reached by early September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:59 IST
Kremlin Finds Putin-Zelenskiy August Meeting Difficult
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced concerns over the feasibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before the end of August, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA.

Following a brief round of peace talks, a Ukrainian representative suggested an August meeting between the two leaders. This suggestion aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's 50-day deadline for reaching an agreement, failing which he has threatened new sanctions on Russia and its export buyers.

The potential meeting is deemed challenging due to the tight timeline and ongoing negotiations. Trump's approach emphasizes diplomatic pressure for resolving the issues between the countries by early September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025