British Teen Faces Drug Smuggling Charges in Georgia

A Georgian court has ruled that Bella Culley, a 19-year-old British national, will be held in detention pending her trial on September 2 for drug smuggling charges.

Culley, from Billingham, England, was arrested in May at Tbilisi airport, where authorities allege she was found with significant quantities of cannabis and hashish, reportedly brought from Thailand.

Culley claims she was coerced into carrying the drugs and has stated that she is pregnant. In Georgia, drug smuggling can lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)