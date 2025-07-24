Left Menu

Justice Ignited: Congress Unites for Balasore Student

The Congress party held a one-minute silent prayer calling for justice for a 20-year-old female student from Balasore who died by self-immolation. The event saw participation across various locations, including educational institutions. A mobile app was also launched to support women in distress in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:05 IST
Justice Ignited: Congress Unites for Balasore Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Thursday united in a one-minute silent prayer demanding justice for the 20-year-old college student from Balasore who tragically died by self-immolation. This solemn observance took place at the party's state headquarters and other prominent locations, including educational institutions.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das joined supporters at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' event held in front of Utkal University. Das urged the public, particularly students, to engage in a symbolic one-minute prayer at 9 am to advocate for justice.

In response to this tragedy, Congress launched a mobile app designed to assist women in distress, addressing issues like rape and other atrocities often disregarded by authorities. Minakshi Bahinipati, president of the OPCC women's wing, emphasized the party's commitment to defending women's rights in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025