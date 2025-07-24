Justice Ignited: Congress Unites for Balasore Student
The Congress party held a one-minute silent prayer calling for justice for a 20-year-old female student from Balasore who died by self-immolation. The event saw participation across various locations, including educational institutions. A mobile app was also launched to support women in distress in Odisha.
The Congress party on Thursday united in a one-minute silent prayer demanding justice for the 20-year-old college student from Balasore who tragically died by self-immolation. This solemn observance took place at the party's state headquarters and other prominent locations, including educational institutions.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das joined supporters at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' event held in front of Utkal University. Das urged the public, particularly students, to engage in a symbolic one-minute prayer at 9 am to advocate for justice.
In response to this tragedy, Congress launched a mobile app designed to assist women in distress, addressing issues like rape and other atrocities often disregarded by authorities. Minakshi Bahinipati, president of the OPCC women's wing, emphasized the party's commitment to defending women's rights in the state.
